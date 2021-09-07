'Do your part' to keep kids in school, Oregon officials say

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — As students return to Oregon classrooms for another school year, health officials warn the threat of having to shut down schools and go back to distance learning is “real if we don’t all do our part” and slow the spread of COVID-19. Gov. Kate Brown, alongside state health and education officials, urged Oregonians on Tuesday to wear masks and get vaccinated as the highly transmissible delta variant continues to run rampant.