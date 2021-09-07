Massachusetts Assisted Living Association President and CEO Brian Doherty to Speak at the Boston Senior Living Facilities Summit
WALTHAM, MA–Boston Real Estate Times, the region’s integrated online, print and video real estate magazine, announced that Massachusetts Assisted Living Association President and CEO Brian Doherty will speak at its 11th Annual Boston Senior Housing Facilities Summit on Sept. 16, 2021. The 11th Senior Housing Facilities Summit is organized by...bostonrealestatetimes.com
