Charles “Chuck” Edward Baechler
Charles “Chuck” Edward Baechler age 86, of St. Louis Park, passed away on September 3, 2021, at his home. Funeral Service will be held at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Sleepy Eye, on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 10:30 am. Visitation will be held at the church on Monday for one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Sleepy Eye. Military Rites given by the Sleepy Eye Honor Guard. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com.knuj.net
