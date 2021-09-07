Wine your Way Back to the Popular H-E-B Wine Walk at Market Street

THE WOODLANDS, TX – One of the most beloved wine events is back to wind down this year’s Wine & Food Week events in The Woodlands. The H-E-B Wine Walk at Market Street takes place Thursday October 21st. Calling all avid foodies, wine enthusiasts, and Wine & Food Week fans who have waited for the return of the H-E-B Wine Walk at Market Street. While typically held in June, the week-long slate of events was spread out over the year, giving a weather advantage to wine-goers who can enjoy cooler temperatures while sipping and strolling their way down Market Street.