-Preschool Story Hour: We resume on Thursday, September 2nd at 10:00 a.m. We will meet weekly for stories and craft time. All preschool age children are welcome!. -Books on Wheels. Are you homebound and unable to come to the library? Let the library come to you! We will make deliveries to you inside the Paxton City Limits. Do you need a library card? We will help with that as well! Call: 217-379-3431 to apply for this service!

PAXTON, IL ・ 13 DAYS AGO