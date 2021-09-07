Officials: Quakes in Midland to continue

The 3.7-magnitude earthquake that shook some of Midland on Monday wasn’t the first tremor to happen north-northwest of Midland. And officials believe it won’t be the last. That is what seismologists have said and what Midland City Councilman Scott Dufford told the Reporter-Telegram on Tuesday. Dufford, an oilman, said water disposal will be a reason that seismic activity will take place in and around Midland for the foreseeable future.