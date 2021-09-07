CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Midland, TX

Officials: Quakes in Midland to continue

By Stewart Doreen
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 3.7-magnitude earthquake that shook some of Midland on Monday wasn’t the first tremor to happen north-northwest of Midland. And officials believe it won’t be the last. That is what seismologists have said and what Midland City Councilman Scott Dufford told the Reporter-Telegram on Tuesday. Dufford, an oilman, said water disposal will be a reason that seismic activity will take place in and around Midland for the foreseeable future.

www.mrt.com

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stanton, TX
State
New Mexico State
Midland, TX
Government
State
California State
City
Pecos, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Greenwood, TX
City
Midland, TX
City
Gardendale, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quakes#Midland City#Earthquake#Us Geological Survey#Extreme Weather#The Us Geological Survey#The Reporter Telegram#Guadalupe Peak#Upseis

Comments / 0

Community Policy