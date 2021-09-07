CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grundy County, IL

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grundy, Kankakee, Will by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-07 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Grundy; Kankakee; Will A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM CDT FOR WILL...CENTRAL GRUNDY AND CENTRAL KANKAKEE COUNTIES At 340 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Frankfort to near Peotone to Lakewood Shores to near Mazon, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Joliet, Orland Park, Tinley Park, Kankakee, New Lenox, Homer Glen, Park Forest, Mokena, Bourbonnais, Frankfort, Bradley, Morris, Channahon, Minooka, Manteno, Braidwood, Wilmington, Coal City, Peotone and Frankfort Square. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

