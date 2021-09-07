CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MSNBC Brings Back Jose Diaz-Balart for Daytime Show

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Veteran anchor Jose Diaz-Balart is returning to the MSNBC lineup later this month as host of the 10 a.m. news hour on weekdays, the network announced on Tuesday. Diaz-Balart was an anchor on MSNBC from 2014-16. His return is part of NBC Universal News Group Chairman's...

