MSNBC Brings Back Jose Diaz-Balart for Daytime Show

For the fourth consecutive week, NBC’s “Days of our Lives” has averaged more than 1.7 million viewers. While on the surface that number isn’t significant you have to consider that the show had been averaging just over 1.6 million viewers (1.604 million in actuals) during the four weeks prior to the show’s two-week Olympics hiatus (weeks of July 26-30, 2021 and August 2-6, 2021). In fact, going back slightly further, the soap recorded a series low in Total Viewers during the week of June 21-25, 2021 with just 1.489 million viewers tuning in. Hitting a near seven-month high in viewers (since the week of February 15-19, 2021), “DAYS” averaged 1.777 million viewers during the week of August 30-September 3, 2021. Overall, in the four weeks since returning to the broadcast schedule, “DAYS” is averaging 1.739 million viewers. Compared to the same week last year, “DAYS” was down -9,000 viewers. Week to week the soap is up +55,000 viewers.
