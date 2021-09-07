CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lt. Gov. Coleman: Students Best Served When Schools Have Flexibility to Manage Through Pandemic

Cover picture for the articleThe unforgiving delta variant has ravaged our commonwealth leaving no family untouched. In the first month of school, over 30 Kentucky school districts have closed their doors to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Teachers, coaches and bus drivers are dying. More children are in the hospital than at any other time during the pandemic. Our schools are no stranger to bearing the burdens of their communities, but they are buckling under the weight of this crisis. They need flexibility, stability and reinforcements; and they need it now. Here is how we, as your elected leaders, can help.

