Weather 9-8

By dbyers
Clearfield Progress
 6 days ago

A pair of cold fronts moving across the state tonight and tomorrow will usher in a round of showers and scattered thunderstorms with gusty winds. Tomorrow will be the coolest day. Dry weather, comfortable temperatures and low humidity will be accompanied by partly-to mostly-sunny daytime conditions Friday and Saturday. Progressland...

Effective: 2021-09-14 09:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-14 09:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Presque Isle A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 AM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN PRESQUE ISLE COUNTY At 931 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Nine Mile Point to near Huron Beach, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Forty Mile Point around 940 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include P H Hoeft State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
