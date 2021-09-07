Weather 9-8

Effective: 2021-09-14 09:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-14 09:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Presque Isle A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 AM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN PRESQUE ISLE COUNTY At 931 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Nine Mile Point to near Huron Beach, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Forty Mile Point around 940 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include P H Hoeft State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

PRESQUE ISLE COUNTY, MI ・ 3 HOURS AGO