The Honda Civic Type R's final days are winding down, leaving behind some pretty sizable shoes to fill. Upon first laying eyes on Phoenix (see also: Pikachu) yellow 2021 Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition, you can't help but laugh. It's winged, vented, and grilled in the most overwrought way possible, delivering a shock to the eyes much in the same way you'd imagine an electric mouse would. Looking at it, you simply cannot not have an opinion about it.

BUYING CARS ・ 13 DAYS AGO