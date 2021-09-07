Texas Youtube star's 5 sickest burns from wretched Whataburger review

Youtube food reviewer and new Texas resident Mikey Chen’s latest clip offers the video star's take on fast food institution Whataburger. The results are mixed at best. Chen, who has over 5 million subscribers between his Strictly Dumpling (3.8 million) and Mikey Chen (1.4 million) channels, generally samples food from small, family-owned restaurants across a variety of genres, particularly different Asian cuisines. As such, he’s generally affable. Slamming the food at a small Korean or Chinese restaurant would be more like bullying than providing his readers with valuable recommendations.