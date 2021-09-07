Special Weather Statement issued for Genesee, Lapeer, Shiawassee by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 15:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for southeastern Michigan. Target Area: Genesee; Lapeer; Shiawassee Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Lapeer, Shiawassee and Genesee Counties through 600 PM EDT At 437 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles southwest of Argyle to near Marion Springs. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near New Lothrop around 500 PM EDT. Montrose around 505 PM EDT. Clio around 515 PM EDT. Mount Morris and Beecher around 520 PM EDT. Otisville and Otter Lake around 535 PM EDT. Columbiaville around 540 PM EDT. North Branch around 555 PM EDT. Brown City and Lum around 600 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Atlas, Goodland Township, Attica, Rankin, Elba, Silverwood, Argentine, Thornville, Genesee and Vernon. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH