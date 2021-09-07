A Black Bear is shot in a home in Steamboat overnight
A large black bear was shot and killed last night, at a home in the Tamarack Drive area of Steamboat Springs. Just before midnight Monday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife was called to a home where they said there was a large bear in the house. The garage door had been left open. The bear came into the garage and then went into the house from an inside door that was closed and latched. Here’s Josh Dilley with CPW.www.steamboatradio.com
