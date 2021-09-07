Fire Weather Watch issued for Central and Eastern Lewis and Clark National Forest Areas by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-09 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are possible. A combination of gusty winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create high fire growth potential. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these areas of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: Central and Eastern Lewis and Clark National Forest Areas; Chouteau and Fergus Counties; Eastern Glacier, Toole, Central, Eastern Pondera, Liberty; Helena and Townsend Ranger Districts of the Helena National Forest; Hill and Blaine Counties; Lewis and Clark National Forest Rocky Mountain District-Rocky Mountain Front FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR HOT TEMPERATURES, GUSTY WINDS, AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112, 113, 114, 115, 117, AND 118 * AFFECTED AREA...Eastern Glacier/Toole/Central/Eastern Pondera/Liberty, Hill and Blaine Counties, Lewis and Clark National Forest Rocky Mountain District-Rocky Mountain Front, Chouteau and Fergus Counties, Central and Eastern Lewis and Clark National Forest Areas and Helena and Townsend Ranger Districts of the Helena National Forest. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent. * TEMPERATURES: In the upper 80s to lower 90s. * IMPACTS...Any new or existing fires may be able to grow and spread rapidly in the dry and windy conditions.