CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Inkster, MI

Investigation underway after reported house explosion in Inkster

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35cOOk_0bp6sa7U00

DTE Energy says they are working with local authorities to investigate a reported home explosion in Inkster Tuesday afternoon.

According to a statement, DTE Energy says the home is located on Hickory Street and that someone was injured in the incident.

DTE adds that they have ruled out DTE Gas equipment as a source of the fire.

“Safety is our top priority. Gas to the residence has been cut to ensure the safety of the surrounding area,” a DTE Energy spokesperson says.

DTE is urging residents if they ever smell or suspect a gas leak to leave the area immediately and call 911 before calling DTE at 800-947-5000 to report the situation.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Accidents
City
Inkster, MI
Inkster, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Leak#Accident#Dte Energy#Dte Gas
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy