Investigation underway after reported house explosion in Inkster

DTE Energy says they are working with local authorities to investigate a reported home explosion in Inkster Tuesday afternoon.

According to a statement, DTE Energy says the home is located on Hickory Street and that someone was injured in the incident.

DTE adds that they have ruled out DTE Gas equipment as a source of the fire.

“Safety is our top priority. Gas to the residence has been cut to ensure the safety of the surrounding area,” a DTE Energy spokesperson says.

DTE is urging residents if they ever smell or suspect a gas leak to leave the area immediately and call 911 before calling DTE at 800-947-5000 to report the situation.

