Editor’s notebook: Check out PBT’s new Pittsburgh Inno
This week, the Pittsburgh Business Times officially launched a new go-to resource — Pittsburgh Inno — in our coverage of startups and innovation. Pittsburgh is the 20th market launched by American Inno, a division of PBT's parent company, American City Business Journals. Inno is a long-established brand founded in Boston in 2009 and acquired by ACBJ in 2012. The Inno network is one of the largest in the U.S. with more than 100,000 email subscribers, 2.75 million monthly email sends, 235,000 social followers and more than 75 annual events.www.bizjournals.com
Comments / 0