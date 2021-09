Bad Wolves have made it known that they will drop their new album, Dear Monsters on October 29th. “Monsters” has the distinction of being the first release from the band without Tommy Vext in front. The singer and band parted ways amid internal tensions. Steppin in was Daniel “DL” Laskiewicz of LGND and formerly of The Acacia Strain. The first single to feature Laskiewicz will be “Lifeline.”