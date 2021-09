The recent announcement about Marvel's Wolverine video game, which is currently in development by Insomnia Games for the PS5, has given Marvel fans an obvious talking point in the last couple of days. Among the speculations about the upcoming title, which has released very few details so far, there is the question of who will be voicing the X-Men hero in this new iteration of the character most famously played by Hugh Jackman in multiple movies. With Jackman having put the role behind him, and a new Wolverine no doubt arriving in the future of the MCU, who could be the voice of the invincible character? Well, someone who is ready to step into the role is David Hayter, known to many as the voice of Solid Snake in the Metal Gear Solid video game series.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO