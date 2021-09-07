The Truth About Liam Neeson And Natasha Richardson's Marriage

Sometimes, real life can feel just like the movies. Whether you're swept up in an intense relationship that may as well be an epic romance, stuck in a family drama that could rival "The Godfather," or stubbing your toe like you're in a slapstick comedy, life sometimes truly imitates art. Liam Neeson and Natasha Richardson perhaps embody this truth better than anyone: Their relationship ranged from swoon-worthy love story to feel-good family flick to, sadly, heart-breaking tragedy.