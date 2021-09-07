Zendaya serves up striking stylish looks in Europe, stars on British Vogue

Is there any look Zendaya can't pull off?

The "Euphoria" actress has been stepping out in high style that's hard to miss. For the premiere of the upcoming sci-fi film "Dune," she wore a high-cut cropped maroon top and matching skirt featuring a textured train by Maison Alaïa.

Styled by her go-to stylist Law Roach, Zendaya paired the look with Jimmy Choo shoes. She also wore a gold necklace and flaunted a head full of voluminous curls.

"She's a grown woman," Roach captioned a video of the 25-year-old fashionista walking and posing in the full look.

Kristy Sparow/Getty Images - PHOTO: Zendaya attends the "Dune" photo call At Le Grand Rex on Sept. 06, 2021, in Paris.

While Zendaya's maroon ensemble stunned, she headed to the red carpet for a second time, changing into an alluring black David Koma gown that also featured a midriff cutout -- only this time, with sparkling jewels near the lining of the V-shaped cuts.

Roach quickly followed his first post with another video, saying, "We can do this all day."

As Roach mentioned, the dynamic duo continued to unveil incredible fashion moments.

Prior to Zendaya's "Dune" red carpet look, she also was photographed last week during the Venice Film Festival wearing a stylish Maison Valentino black satin and crêpe jacket over an ivory and pink draped dress as well as a Valentino Haute Couture chocolate organza-style dress with matching pumps.

One of the most unforgettable looks of her time in Europe came in the form of a nude-toned custom leather Balmain dress that had ruched wet-like detailing.

In addition to all of her fabulous looks, Zendaya was revealed as British Vogue's October cover star .

"I've had quite a surreal week, and this moment is the most beautiful addition," Zendaya said alongside a post revealing the gorgeous cover . "Incredibly grateful to be on the cover of @britishvogue October issue. Thank you @edward_enninful for this honor, @luxurylaw and I have been long-time admirers of your work and I’m always grateful for your genuine love and support."

For the publication's October cover, Zendaya was photographed wearing a white and black dress, red nails and a curly updo along with Bulgari jewels.