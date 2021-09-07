In one of the least kept secrets in town, Noodles & Company is headed to west Wichita. People have been curious what is coming to 37th and Maize in the strip center that houses the new Five Guys. Rumors have been floating around social media as to what the new restaurant may be, and many people have been posting it was going to be a Noodles & Co. People involved with the project out west have confirmed it with me this afternoon.