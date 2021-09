ORLANDO, Fla. – Following an exciting 7-2 start to the 2021 volleyball season, the second-ranked Thompson Warriors took their talents out of the state to compete in Orldando’s Nike Tournament of Champions Sept. 3-4. Taking on some of the best teams in the Southeast, the Warriors put together a 4-3 record in a busy seven-match stretch between the two-day tournament to improve to 11-5 this season.