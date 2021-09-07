CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscola County, MI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Tuscola by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-07 16:37:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Tuscola A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM EDT FOR TUSCOLA COUNTY At 437 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Ubly to near Kingston to near Mayville, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of Tuscola County, including the following locations... East Dayton, Deford, Tuscola, Wilmot, Ellington, Gilford, Watrousville, Richville, Fostoria and Silverwood. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

