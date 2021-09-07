Severe Weather Statement issued for St. Joseph by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 15:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: St. Joseph A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM EDT FOR NORTHERN CASS AND NORTHWESTERN ST. JOSEPH COUNTIES At 436 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles west of Decatur to near Dowagiac, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Marcellus around 455 PM EDT. Three Rivers around 510 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Magician Lake, Dewey Lake, Moore Park, La Grange, Sandy Beach, Fishers Lake, Penn, Corey Lake, Howardsville and Flowerfield. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH