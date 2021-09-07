Severe Weather Statement issued for Van Buren by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 16:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Van Buren A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM EDT FOR VAN BUREN COUNTY At 438 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles northeast of Bangor to 6 miles west of Paw Paw to 5 miles west of Decatur, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Paw Paw... Hartford... Mattawan Lawton... Bangor... Decatur Pine Grove... Keeler... Lawrence Gobles... Bloomingdale... Breedsville Glendale... Grand Junction... Kendall TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH