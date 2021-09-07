Car crashes into Worcester restaurant

WORCESTER, Mass. — Surveillance video shows a white Toyota Highlander jump the curb on Chandler Street in Worcester, nearly missing a man on the sidewalk before crashing into a Brazilian restaurant on Tuesday.

Doris Acosta lives next door and heard the crash.

“Very loud like an explosion or something, and I screamed and said, ‘what is that,’ and my husband said ‘don’t worry maybe the guys in the street working.’ They usually come around certain jobs, but when I open the door, no it was all this,” said Acosta, pointing to all the damage.

The car tore through her front yard, destroying her new fence and garden, but she was more worried about the family who runs Brazierr Restaurant.

“They were shaking, he, the wife and the son,” Acosta said.

Those three employees were inside at the time when the car came crashing through the wall. One of the owners said it was a close call for one of the workers since he was just on the other side of this wall right before the car came through.

“Seconds before there was the son of the owner putting condiments on the table right against the wall there, and he just stepped out to go to the kitchen area to come back, as he was coming back from the kitchen, this happened,” said Orlando Davile, one of the owners of the restaurant.

Debris now fills the restaurant with plenty of damage to clean up, but luckily no one was seriously hurt.

“The flowers in my garden, doesn’t matter I can do it all over again. I pray to God because everything is okay, everybody’s okay,” Acosta said.

The owner said they just opened this restaurant three weeks ago and now they’re forced to close after this crash. As for what caused the driver to lose control, that’s still under investigation

