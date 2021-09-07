CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals Are Transforming Their Bodies to Tolerate the Impacts of Climate Change

By Samantha Berlin
Newsweek
Newsweek
 6 days ago
Small warm-blooded animals, particularly birds, are experiencing changes in appendages such as their legs, beaks, and ears, according to a new study.

Newsweek

Newsweek

