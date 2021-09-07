Bend-area man charged with harassing woman online, seeking to lure ‘teen’ who was officer

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 36-year-old Bend-area man accused of harassing and sending unsolicited nude photos to a Bend woman in recent weeks was arrested Sunday night after he allegedly tried to lure and have sex with a police officer who was posing online as a 16-year-old girl, officers said.

Police were contacted on Sunday, August 29 by a 32-year-old Bend woman who said she was being harassed online for the previous two weeks by a man who had found her business through a social media app, Lt. Juli McConkey said Tuesday.

The woman said the man, identified as Charles Moody, had contacted her on multiple platforms, even after she told him not to contact her, sent unsolicited nude photos to her and “propositioned her for sexual purposes,” McConkey said.

The next day, a Bend police officer, posing as a 16-year-old girl, communicated with Moody through social media. McConkey said he believed he was communicating with a 16-year-old and again sent unsolicited nude photos.

The communication between the two continued until last Sunday, when Moody allegedly gave directions to his house in Deschutes River Woods, to engage in sex, the lieutenant said.

Around 9:45 p.m. Sunday, officers contacted Moody near the intersection of Comanche Lane and Cheyenne Road in DRW and took him into custody.

Moody was booked into the Deschutes County jail on charges of prostitution, private indecency, stalking, telephonic harassment, luring a minor for sexual conduct, first-degree online sexual corruption of a child and first-degree encouraging sex abuse.

Court documents allege Moody offered to pay the woman for sex and was threatening to sexually assault the woman's daughter.

"Bend Police want to remind parents to stay involved in their children’s digital world, know the apps they are using and have parental controls when possible," McConkey said in a news release. "Children should talk with a trusted adult so they understand the online risks, and only chat with people they know, make sure the online accounts are private, and block people they do not know."

