Trenton, MO

Wright Memorial Hospital Chief Executive Officer issues statement on rally protesting COVID-19 vaccination mandate

By KTTN News
kttn.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWright Memorial Hospital Chief Executive Officer Steve Scheiber issued a statement this morning in response to the local rally that will be held today from noon to 1 o’clock. Rally participants are to park across the street from the hospital campus, on the Red Barn property in Trenton. The rally itself will take place at the hospital entrance, which organizers say is designed to show support for personal choice regarding whether to receive a COVID-19 vaccine injection.

Jennifer Gray
6d ago

they were hero's when they were unvaccinated throughout the beginning of the pandemic. it's not the covid killing people, it's the treatment of covid killing people. look into the ebola meds given to patients, the effects, and then look at how these people died. to say it's for the safety of the patient is a slap to nurses and care workers faces. they showed up every day to care for these people. and now they want to play heartstrings to force an experiment on their heroes. I don't know what's worse. C19, or manipulating our heroes into submission.(spoiler alert: it's the latter)

4
