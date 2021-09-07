Wright Memorial Hospital Chief Executive Officer issues statement on rally protesting COVID-19 vaccination mandate
Wright Memorial Hospital Chief Executive Officer Steve Scheiber issued a statement this morning in response to the local rally that will be held today from noon to 1 o’clock. Rally participants are to park across the street from the hospital campus, on the Red Barn property in Trenton. The rally itself will take place at the hospital entrance, which organizers say is designed to show support for personal choice regarding whether to receive a COVID-19 vaccine injection.www.kttn.com
