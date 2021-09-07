CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan reports 31 new school-related COVID-19 outbreaks

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 6 days ago
The State of Michigan reported 31 new COVID-19 outbreaks at schools as cases continue to rise in the state.

The 31 newly reported outbreaks are more than 3 times the number reported previously this school year. Last week the state reported 9 new outbreaks.

It comes at a time when Michigan sees a surge in COVID-19 cases, especially among young people due to the Delta variant.

Newly reported outbreaks:

Ongoing outbreaks:

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

