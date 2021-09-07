CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

10 Things to Know about Combating Violence in America

aclufl.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“With violent crime on the rise, we must invest in more police.” You’ve probably heard this recently from the media, elected officials, and some people directly impacted by gun violence. The pain of communities facing the threat of interpersonal gun violence demands that something be done to protect families, create safer streets, and save lives. If you combine that desperate need for solutions with a society where police have been legitimized as the first, last, and only resort, it’s easy to understand why people would clamor for more police right now.

www.aclufl.org

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Rates#Mental Health Care#Affordable Housing#Combating Violence#African American#The Safe Streets Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Housing

Comments / 0

Community Policy