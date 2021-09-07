Doyle Holden

ARCHDALE — Doyle Wayne Holden, 76, died Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 at High Point Medical Center. He was born July 18, 1945 in Guilford County and was the son of the late Alfred and Dollie Mae Hudgpeth Holden. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served in Korea. He worked for many years as a machinist in the machine shop with Cascade Die Casting and later worked with Bartimaeus By Design in Denton. Doyle was a classic gentleman; he was kind, witty, well respected and a gentleman. He was an avid golf player and also enjoyed fishing, tennis and baseball.