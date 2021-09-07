USC and UCLA Climb AP Top 25 Rankings
The AP Top 25 polls has been released for week two, with several Pac-12 schools climbing up the ranks. The Oregon Ducks still hold the highest spot at No. 12 following their 31-24 win over Fresno State. USC moved up one spot after defeating San Jose State at home 30-7. The UCLA Bruins jump to No. 16 after being unranked, which followed a dominant win over the LSU Tigers.
Utah [No. 21] and Arizona State [No. 23] are also ranked following Saturday victories, while the Washington Huskies fell out of the Top 25 after a brutal loss to Montana 13-7. Washington was ranked No. 20 in week one.
AP Top 25 - WEEK 2
1. Alabama
2. Georgia
3. Ohio State
4. Oklahoma
5. Texas A&M
6. Clemson
7. Cincinnati
8. Notre Dame
9. Iowa State
10. Iowa
11. Penn State
12. Oregon
13. Florida
14. USC
15. Texas
16. UCLA
17. Coastal Carolina
18. Wisconsin
19. Virginia Tech
20. Ole Miss
21. Utah
22. Miami
23. Arizona State
24. North Carolina
25. Auburn
