USC and UCLA Climb AP Top 25 Rankings

The AP Top 25 polls has been released for week two, with several Pac-12 schools climbing up the ranks. The Oregon Ducks still hold the highest spot at No. 12 following their 31-24 win over Fresno State. USC moved up one spot after defeating San Jose State at home 30-7. The UCLA Bruins jump to No. 16 after being unranked, which followed a dominant win over the LSU Tigers.

Utah [No. 21] and Arizona State [No. 23] are also ranked following Saturday victories, while the Washington Huskies fell out of the Top 25 after a brutal loss to Montana 13-7. Washington was ranked No. 20 in week one.

AP Top 25 - WEEK 2

1. Alabama

2. Georgia

3. Ohio State

4. Oklahoma

5. Texas A&M

6. Clemson

7. Cincinnati

8. Notre Dame

9. Iowa State

10. Iowa

11. Penn State

12. Oregon

13. Florida

14. USC

15. Texas

16. UCLA

17. Coastal Carolina

18. Wisconsin

19. Virginia Tech

20. Ole Miss

21. Utah

22. Miami

23. Arizona State

24. North Carolina

25. Auburn

[READ: USC vs. Stanford: 10 Things To Know]

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter