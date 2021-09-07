CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

USC and UCLA Climb AP Top 25 Rankings

By Claudette Montana Pattison
AllTrojans
AllTrojans
 6 days ago

The AP Top 25 polls has been released for week two, with several Pac-12 schools climbing up the ranks. The Oregon Ducks still hold the highest spot at No. 12 following their 31-24 win over Fresno State. USC moved up one spot after defeating San Jose State at home 30-7. The UCLA Bruins jump to No. 16 after being unranked, which followed a dominant win over the LSU Tigers.

Utah [No. 21] and Arizona State [No. 23] are also ranked following Saturday victories, while the Washington Huskies fell out of the Top 25 after a brutal loss to Montana 13-7. Washington was ranked No. 20 in week one.

AP Top 25 - WEEK 2

1. Alabama

2. Georgia

3. Ohio State

4. Oklahoma

5. Texas A&M

6. Clemson

7. Cincinnati

8. Notre Dame

9. Iowa State

10. Iowa

11. Penn State

12. Oregon

13. Florida

14. USC

15. Texas

16. UCLA

17. Coastal Carolina

18. Wisconsin

19. Virginia Tech

20. Ole Miss

21. Utah

22. Miami

23. Arizona State

24. North Carolina

25. Auburn

[READ: USC vs. Stanford: 10 Things To Know]

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Video Of Florida State Cheerleaders Goes Viral After Loss

Florida State suffered one of the most-shocking losses of college football’s Week 2 slate. The Seminoles, coming off an impressive Week 1 showing against top 10 Notre Dame, suffered a stunning upset loss against Jacksonville State on Saturday night. Florida State was upset, 20-17, on a last-second Hail Mary!. The...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Steve Spurrier Is Predicting A Major College Football Upset

Former Florida coach Steve Spurrier has a bold prediction for the Gators ahead of their 2021 season. During a promotion posted by 1010 XL / 92.5 FM for Gators Roundtable on Wednesday afternoon, the legendary college coach said he feels his former team has what it takes to defeat the reigning national champion Crimson Tide.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Watch: College Football Kicker Ejected After Opening Kickoff

Those watching tonight’s game between USC and Stanford were treated to possibly the quickest ejection in college football history. College football fans know the targeting rule very well. It’s one of the most controversial rules in the sport and often ends up with officials making a questionable call. On the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Details on Scott Frost's buyout at Nebraska revealed

In the wake of Wednesday’s report from The Action Network’s Brett McMurphy, which states Nebraska is under NCAA investigation for “improper use of analysts and consultants during practices and games,” questions have been flying regarding the status of head coach Scott Frost, who many considered to be on shaky ground to begin with.
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Florida State
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Utah State
State
Oklahoma State
The Spun

Ryan Day ‘Chewed Out’ 1 Assistant Coach On Sideline

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day has officially lost his patience with his defense this afternoon. Oregon struck first during today’s game, as Anthony Brown led the Ducks on a 10-play, 99-yard touchdown drive in the second quarter. It was an inexcusable drive from the Buckeyes’ defense, especially since they had the Ducks backed up near their own end zone.
OHIO STATE
FanSided

Daughter of former NFL RB Kevin Faulk tragically passes away

Kevione Faulk, daughter of LSU running backs coach Kevin Faulk, tragically passed away, the team announced on Monday. There is some sad and tragic news to report on Monday night. Kevione Faulk, daughter of former NFL running back and current LSU running backs coach Kevin Faulk, tragically passed away at...
NFL
The Spun

College Football Player Reportedly Killed Early Sunday Morning

The Charleston Southern football program is dealing with the tragic death of freshman defensive lineman Lorvens Florestal, who was shot and killed early this morning. According to a release from CSU, Florestal was the victim of a random act of violence. The Delray Beach (Fla.) native was an innocent bystander, according to witnesses.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap Top 25#Ucla Bruins#Ucla Climb#Ap#Pac 12#The Oregon Ducks#Lsu Tigers#Arizona State#Alabama 2#Ohio State 4#Texas A M#Cincinnati 8#Iowa State 10#Penn State 12#Usc 15#Coastal Carolina 18#Wisconsin 19#Auburn#Stanford#Social Media
dailynewsen.com

Next week, Harbaugh's Michigan football team is embarrassed by Washington

MatchupMichigan (1-0) vs. 21 Washington (0-1) Kickoff: 8 p.m. Saturday, Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor. TV/radioABC; WWJ/AM (950), WTKA/AM (1050). J.J. McCarthy had a chance to impress with Michigan's win. And he delivered. Washington: Know your foe. The opening five minutes of Washington's 2021 football season were spectacular. The Huskies took...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Watch: Embarrassing Moment For Ohio State Drum Major

Ohio State football is hosting its first home game of the season, and for many, the first that they’ve been able to attend since the 2019 season. The Best Damn Band in the Land, the school’s beloved marching band, was also not able to attend home games last year due to COVID-19.
OHIO STATE
Yardbarker

NFL world blasts Urban Meyer for his catastrophic head-coaching debut with Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars may have a franchise quarterback in Trevor Lawrence, but their new head coach, Urban Meyer, might soon wear out his welcome. Heading into Week 1, Meyer’s Jaguars were favorites on the road against the Houston Texans, but they failed to live up to that billing and then some. It’s quite obvious, based on their transactions, that the Texans are trying to tank in 2021. That didn’t stop Jacksonville from getting crushed by a score of 37-21.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
footballscoop.com

Cristobal shares secret weapon in Oregon win

Oregon missed five defensive starters Saturday afternoon at Ohio State, including arguably college football's best player in end Kayvon Thibodeaux. The Ducks flew cross-country from Eugene, Oregon, to Columbus, Ohio – and according to their head coach, they likewise knew the reporting on this game signaled an expected easy win for the Buckeyes.
OREGON STATE
The Spun

Look At What Someone Left On Ohio State’s Midfield Logo

The Oregon Ducks left the Ohio State Buckeyes a gift at their midfield logo following Saturday’s thriller. Years ago, it was former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield who planted the Sooners’ flag at the OSU logo at midfield. This time around, it was the Ducks’ turn. A small rubber duck was...
OHIO STATE
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Texas Quarterback News

Texas’ football program is making a big change at the quarterback position. Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian announced on Monday morning that Casey Thompson will get the start at quarterback this week. Texas is coming off a bad loss to Arkansas. Many fans have been calling for Thompson to start...
TEXAS STATE
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Ohio State falls to No. 9 in AP Poll after Oregon loss

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State dropped from No. 3 to No. 9 in the latest Associated Press college football poll released Sunday. The Buckeyes are coming off a 35-28 loss against Oregon. The Ducks, who were ranked No. 12, moved up to No. 4. Ohio State will be back at...
OHIO STATE
AllTrojans

AllTrojans

Los Angeles, CA
544
Followers
531
Post
77K+
Views
ABOUT

AllTrojans is a FanNation channel covering USC athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy