Loreauville too much for Erath

ERATH – Erath’s Lynkon Romero to David Richard pass-catch scoring combination clicked twice Friday night in the Bobcats’ regular-season opener against Loreauville. It wasn’t enough to offset the Tigers’ twin brothers – seniors Caleb Jacob and Collin Jacob – and a supporting cast of returning players coming off a reasonably deep postseason run a year ago in Class AA. Loreauville scored on its first three possessions in the first quarter and never looked back on the way to a 41-15 victory over the ’Cats.