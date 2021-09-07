CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erath, LA

Loreauville too much for Erath

By Editorial
Abbeville Meridional
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleERATH – Erath’s Lynkon Romero to David Richard pass-catch scoring combination clicked twice Friday night in the Bobcats’ regular-season opener against Loreauville. It wasn’t enough to offset the Tigers’ twin brothers – seniors Caleb Jacob and Collin Jacob – and a supporting cast of returning players coming off a reasonably deep postseason run a year ago in Class AA. Loreauville scored on its first three possessions in the first quarter and never looked back on the way to a 41-15 victory over the ’Cats.

