Flood Advisory issued for Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Charles by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 15:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Jefferson; Orleans; Plaquemines; St. Charles .Overall most places should be fine however any l;ocations that are still without power and pumps are not working may see water quickly add up in low lying areas. The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Jefferson Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southern Orleans Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern Plaquemines Parish in southeastern Louisiana Eastern St. Charles Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 337 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include New Orleans, Marrero, Harvey, Timberlane, Avondale, Belle Chasse, Metairie, Jefferson, Gretna, Harahan, Westwego, Jean Lafitte, Estelle, Woodmere, Bridge City, Terrytown, Elmwood, Waggaman and River Ridge. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.