MOT performs ‘Blue’ 9/11-12, an opera all too timely about the life of a black family hit by police violence

DETROIT, MI: The Michigan Opera Theatre this weekend will perform, Blue, the story of an African-American family living in contemporary Harlem. In Blue, the father is a police officer whose teenage son is shot dead by a white policeman. The opera tells the story of a loving, tight-knit family in modern-day Harlem struggling against increasing odds as the father proudly dons the blue uniform of NYPD while his son grows more politically active and socially aware.