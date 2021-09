LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / MLFB (OTC PINK:MLFB) Major League Football is excited to announce the addition of Tom Lewand, former President and CEO of the Detroit Lions, as a Special Executive Consultant. Mr. Lewand was with the Lions for 20 years, serving as its Executive Vice President and COO, and President and CEO from 2008 to 2015.