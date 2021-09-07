Woman hit, killed along expressway

THOMASVILLE — A woman from Albemarle in the south-central part of the state was hit and killed early Tuesday on Interstate 85 Business in Thomasville by a vehicle that then fled.

Miranda Dawn Williams, 50, was walking on northbound I-85 Business, also known as U.S. 29, near Basset Drive shortly after 4 a.m. when she was hit by a vehicle that’s possibly a 1985-91 Chevrolet van. She died at the scene.

Investigators don’t know why Williams was in the Triad, Master Trooper Ned Moultrie told The High Point Enterprise on Tuesday.

The State Highway Patrol is searching for the vehicle, which may have left headlight damage. Anyone with information can call Trooper K.R. Englund at 336-481-0025.