High Point, NC

Joseph “Junior” Hembree

High Point Enterprise
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHIGH POINT – Joseph “Junior” Andrew Hembree Jr., age 93, husband of Billie Dean Bailey Hembree, passed away on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. Born in Hartwell, GA, he was a son of the late Joseph Andrew Hembree Sr. and Lovie Parker Hembree. Mr. Hembree retired from Vann York Pontiac. He was a very active member and Deacon at English Road Baptist Church. Mr. Hembree loved to fish and was an avid basketball and baseball fan, especially the Atlanta Braves. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather who adored his family.

