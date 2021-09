HIGH POINT — Mrs. Betty Louise Rhew Coble, 93, died Saturday afternoon, Sept. 4, 2021, at Pennybyrn at Maryfield with her family by her side. The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at Cumby Family Funeral Home led by Pastor Mark Loy, Green Street Baptist Church, with interment to follow at Floral Garden Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12-1 p.m.