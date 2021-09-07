Flood Warning issued for Clinton, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-11 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued late this morning. Target Area: Clinton; Scott The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa Wapsipinicon River near De Witt 4S affecting Scott and Clinton Counties. River Forecasts include past precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Wapsipinicon River near De Witt 4S. * Until early Saturday afternoon. * At 3:30 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 11.9 feet. * Flood stage is 11.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.0 feet early this morning. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow evening. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, Overbank flooding occurs. Water affects residences along the river between Wheatland and Calamus. Water affects businesses along the river near Calamus.