'It looked like a targeting to me': OU submits possible missed call on Sooners RB Eric Gray for review
NORMAN — OU head coach Lincoln Riley confirmed that the team turned in Saturday’s potential missed targeting play on running back Eric Gray for review. The play in question occurred during the first quarter when Gray was blindsided by a Tulane defender while trailing a quarterback sneak. Riley claims the team is still awaiting a response from the NCAA and that it could come in as early as Tuesday evening.www.oklahoman.com
