CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Norman, OK

'It looked like a targeting to me': OU submits possible missed call on Sooners RB Eric Gray for review

oklahoman.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORMAN — OU head coach Lincoln Riley confirmed that the team turned in Saturday’s potential missed targeting play on running back Eric Gray for review. The play in question occurred during the first quarter when Gray was blindsided by a Tulane defender while trailing a quarterback sneak. Riley claims the team is still awaiting a response from the NCAA and that it could come in as early as Tuesday evening.

www.oklahoman.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Norman, OK
Football
Local
Oklahoma Football
City
Norman, OK
Norman, OK
College Sports
Norman, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Mcaulay
Person
Mike Gundy
Person
Lincoln Riley

Comments / 0

Community Policy