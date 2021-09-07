CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marina City Council to vote on future of equestrian center

By Tom Wright
Monterey County Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARINA — After a lengthy discussion last week, the Marina City Council will vote Wednesday on the future of the city’s equestrian center. The City Council met Aug. 31 to discuss the Marina Equestrian Center Park and the agenda item was continued after the meeting was extended and had gone on for more than five hours. City staff recommends the council approve Chaparral Country Corporation Inc. of Woodside to provide recreational facilities and programs to the public at Marina Equestrian Center Park and direct staff to negotiate terms of a concession agreement with the corporation.

