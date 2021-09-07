CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Apple iPhone 13 launch event date: Mark your calendars for Sept. 14

By Ian Sherr
CNET
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple headquarters. Apple's next event, during which it will likely unveil its next slate of devices, including the seventh-generation Apple Watch and the iPhone 13, is happening Sept. 14 at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. BST), the company confirmed Tuesday. The event, like all previous ones over the last year and a half, will be held entirely online amid continued concerns about the pandemic. (Here's what we now know about the iPhone 13 release date and what else to expect from Apple's September event.)

www.cnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Ackerman
Person
Patrick Holland
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Products#Apple Event#Apple Watches#California Streaming#Mac#Cnet#Ar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones

Comments / 0

Community Policy