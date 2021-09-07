Apple iPhone 13 launch event date: Mark your calendars for Sept. 14

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple headquarters. Apple's next event, during which it will likely unveil its next slate of devices, including the seventh-generation Apple Watch and the iPhone 13, is happening Sept. 14 at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. BST), the company confirmed Tuesday. The event, like all previous ones over the last year and a half, will be held entirely online amid continued concerns about the pandemic. (Here's what we now know about the iPhone 13 release date and what else to expect from Apple's September event.)