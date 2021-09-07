CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haunted Mansion Holiday Gingerbread House ‘Memorializes’ 20 Years with Monstrous Mansion Mash-Up

By Guest Blog
themainstreetmouse.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom the Disney Parks Blog and written by: Lisa Greathouse. A chill went down Graphic Designer Tim Wollweber’s spine when he realized two Roman numeral “X”s for the eyes of zombie gingerbread men would perfectly “skelebrate” 20 seasons of Haunted Mansion Holiday and its creepy centerpiece, the Gingerbread House in the mansion’s ballroom, debuted to guests September 3.

