‘Cute aggression’ is a real thing -- and yeah, you probably have it

If you’ve ever had the urge to pinch baby cheeks you know that “cute aggression” is a real thing.

Scientists refer to this as “dimorphous expression” and say about 50 percent of people have this trait.

Researchers say it happens because being emotionally and physically overwhelmed isn’t sustainable, so the brain counteracts those feelings with a contradictory feeling to balance things out-- take for example crying with happiness.

Researcher Dr. Oriana Aragon explains that the sudden desire to squeeze a baby could help regulate the overwhelming feeling one might get when seeing a baby they find adorable, and the desire could help bring you down from the “high” so you can effectively take care of the baby.

They also found a strong correlation between cute aggression and wanting to take care of the cute thing.

Another researcher adds, “It’s not that people who don’t feel cute aggression don’t want to take care of things; they just don’t feel overwhelmed by the cuteness.”

