Jean-Paul Belmondo, an Accidental Revolutionary of the French New Wave

By Richard Brod y
The New Yorker
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe art of movies started for me with Jean-Luc Godard’s first feature, “Breathless,” from 1960, and therefore with its star, Jean-Paul Belmondo, who died on Monday, at the age of eighty-eight. I first saw the film as a teen-ager, in 1975, but even before then I knew the name and the face of Belmondo and considered him to be the height of cool—his 1964 film “That Man from Rio,” a James Bond spoof for which he did his own hair-raising stunts, had been broadcast a few years earlier, on network TV, on a Saturday night. I was well aware of the notion of Gallic charm, but I had never witnessed Gallic swagger, and I learned in a flash that there were kinds of sophistication—and fun—far beyond my ken that awaited discovery in, and even defined, adulthood.

