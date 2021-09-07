Hike Steep Rock Preserve

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. A relaxed 4 mile hike with one steep climb to Steep Rock summit where we will stop for snacks and enjoy the views. On our loop back we will cross a suspension bridge, visit the old railroad tunnel before we will continue on the mostly flat Tunnel Road along the beautiful Shepaug River. (Elevation gain 420ft). Please bring water, bug spray.