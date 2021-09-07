One charged following Snapchat threat toward Habersham County school

Snapchat logo and app Police said the threat was reported by the administration from Habersham Ninth Grade Academy after an image was posted to the social media app showing a young person holding a gun, telling people not to go to school on Tuesday. (PHOTO: Carl Court/Getty Images)

Investigators said they have a juvenile in custody following a threat made over Snapchat.

Police said the threat was reported by the administration from Habersham Ninth Grade Academy after an image was posted to the social media app showing a young person holding a gun, telling people not to go to school on Tuesday.

“The school administrators contacted the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office, which resulted in patrol deputies, criminal investigators and additional school resource officers being immediately dispatched to the school,” the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Investigators were eventually able to identify the juvenile male who made the post.

That juvenile was taken into custody and is now facing one count of terroristic threats, one count of disorderly conduct and one count of harassing communications.

